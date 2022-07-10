iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s Largest Position

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,028 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 8.4% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $107,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

