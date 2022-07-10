iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,475 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $191,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.23 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.