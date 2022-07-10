iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $21,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 289,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,933,000 after acquiring an additional 152,162 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $78.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

