iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Cut by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000.

IEF stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

