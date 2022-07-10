iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 414.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $108.11 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

