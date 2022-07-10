iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,371 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $40,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 244.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after buying an additional 47,867 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,777.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 145,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP opened at $100.95 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.