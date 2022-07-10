Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price objective on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $532.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

