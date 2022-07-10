Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises 1.0% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll acquired 827,590 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

