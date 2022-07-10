Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $1,380,132.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $158.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $186.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cowen upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

