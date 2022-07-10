Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $1,380,132.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $158.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $186.22.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cowen upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.92.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
