Insider Selling: 4DS Memory Limited (ASX:4DS) Insider Sells A$497,000.00 in Stock

4DS Memory Limited (ASX:4DS – Get Rating) insider Guido Arnout sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05), for a total transaction of A$497,000.00 ($340,410.96).

On Friday, June 24th, Guido Arnout purchased 4,000,000 shares of 4DS Memory stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$168,000.00 ($115,068.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.17.

4DS Memory Limited engages in the research and development of non-volatile memory technology. It develops interface switching ReRAM products for storage class memory in mobile devices and cloud data centers. The company has a collaboration agreement with the imec. 4DS Memory Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

