Insider Buying: North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Buys 19,100 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.81 per share, with a total value of C$263,736.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,209.86.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,966.35.

On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,237.95.

On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,725.00.

On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$810,577.60.

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,656.55.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,539.35.

On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,771.68.

On Friday, June 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,333.91.

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$308,621.62.

On Monday, June 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,956.56.

NOA stock traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The company has a market cap of C$415.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

