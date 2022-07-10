Insider Buying: Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Insider Buys £6,000 in Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) insider William Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,265.68).

William Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, William Russell purchased 20,000 shares of Augmentum Fintech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($28,820.54).

LON AUGM opened at GBX 116 ($1.40) on Friday. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 84 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 174.50 ($2.11). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 131.06.

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

