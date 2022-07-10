Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Illumina were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.17.

Shares of ILMN opened at $197.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $526.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

