Idavoll Network Hits Market Cap of $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00131213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015404 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

