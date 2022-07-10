IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$18.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBG. TD Securities boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on IBI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBG stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.26. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$9.99 and a 12-month high of C$15.28. The firm has a market cap of C$468.95 million and a P/E ratio of 22.73.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$120.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.