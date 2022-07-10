Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,412 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,535 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $62,138,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $19,949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,619,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,391,000 after acquiring an additional 414,544 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 892,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after buying an additional 382,000 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Shares of HWM opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.