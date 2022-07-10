Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HST. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

