Honda Motor Co., Ltd. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $31.51 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.51.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $33.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.8% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 51.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,496,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,284,000 after purchasing an additional 148,340 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth $1,570,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

