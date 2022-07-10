Hiscox’s (HSX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,144 ($13.85) target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 895 ($10.84) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.02) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,032.57 ($12.50).
HSX stock opened at GBX 943.40 ($11.42) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 937.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 935.06. The firm has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,050.87.
About Hiscox (Get Rating)
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.