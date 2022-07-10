Hiscox’s (HSX) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,144 ($13.85) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 895 ($10.84) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.02) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.11) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,032.57 ($12.50).

Get Hiscox alerts:

HSX stock opened at GBX 943.40 ($11.42) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 937.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 935.06. The firm has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,050.87.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of £15,264.48 ($18,484.48).

About Hiscox (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.