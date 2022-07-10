Hillstream BioPharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HILS) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Hillstream BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 11th. Hillstream BioPharma had issued 3,750,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Hillstream BioPharma’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ HILS opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92. Hillstream BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hillstream BioPharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of Hillstream BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for the treatment resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

