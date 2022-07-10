Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Mizuho

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.29.

HIW opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 40,853 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

