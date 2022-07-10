Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

