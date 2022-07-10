Hengehold Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

