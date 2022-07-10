Hengehold Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

