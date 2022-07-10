Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. China Renaissance raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Hello Group stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $801.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.34. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 269.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,029,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,329 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the third quarter valued at $8,262,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 767,373 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

