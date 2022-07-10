Helen Stephens Group LLC Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,898,000 after buying an additional 2,597,951 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Sabre by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,755,000 after buying an additional 2,578,769 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $20,241,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,359,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,035,000 after buying an additional 1,766,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sabre by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,348,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,945,000 after buying an additional 1,255,247 shares during the last quarter.

SABR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 3,747,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,403,351. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

