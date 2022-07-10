Helen Stephens Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after buying an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 676,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period.

SPDW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,169,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,737,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

