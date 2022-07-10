Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heat Biologics stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) by 341.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Heat Biologics worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

