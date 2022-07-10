Head to Head Review: Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) versus Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 5.91% 1.13% 0.71% Americold Realty Trust -1.20% -0.84% -0.41%

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Postal Realty Trust and Americold Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Americold Realty Trust 1 5 5 0 2.36

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.90%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.40%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $39.94 million 7.11 $2.06 million $0.13 116.47 Americold Realty Trust $2.71 billion 3.11 -$30.45 million ($0.12) -261.58

Postal Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 707.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Americold Realty Trust pays out -733.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Americold Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

