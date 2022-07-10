Harvey Norman (OTC:HNORF) Downgraded to Hold at Jarden

Jarden lowered shares of Harvey Norman (OTC:HNORF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. Jarden currently has $4.30 price target on the stock.

Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail, franchise, property, and digital enterprise business. It operates business through the following segments: Franchising Operations; Retail-New Zealand; Retail-Singapore and Malaysia; Retail-Slovenia and Croatia; Retail-Ireland and Northern Ireland; Other Non-Franchised Retail; Retail Property; Retail Property Under Construction; Property Developments for Resale; Equity Investments; and Other.

