Harvey Norman (OTC:HNORF) Downgraded to Hold at Jarden

Jarden lowered shares of Harvey Norman (OTC:HNORF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. Jarden currently has $4.30 price target on the stock.
About Harvey Norman (Get Rating)
Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail, franchise, property, and digital enterprise business. It operates business through the following segments: Franchising Operations; Retail-New Zealand; Retail-Singapore and Malaysia; Retail-Slovenia and Croatia; Retail-Ireland and Northern Ireland; Other Non-Franchised Retail; Retail Property; Retail Property Under Construction; Property Developments for Resale; Equity Investments; and Other.
