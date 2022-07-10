Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $16.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 375,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 48,175 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,985,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after buying an additional 283,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

