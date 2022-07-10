Handshake Price Hits $0.0713 on Major Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $36.12 million and $54,571.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,917.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.65 or 0.05596398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00249058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.00585515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00072582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.53 or 0.00509274 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 506,612,268 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

