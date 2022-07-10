Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

HALO opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.42. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

