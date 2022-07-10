Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL opened at $2.46 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

