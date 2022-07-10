Greenleaf Trust Has $5.68 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $125.40 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $343.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

