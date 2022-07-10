Greenleaf Trust Has $19.20 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 81.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $252.88 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day moving average is $224.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

