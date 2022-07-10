Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greenleaf Trust owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $27,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,483,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,790,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after buying an additional 212,277 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,970.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after buying an additional 176,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 759.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after buying an additional 172,666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $139.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $132.18 and a one year high of $160.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

