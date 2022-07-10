Greenleaf Trust Buys 7,879 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 183,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $395,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 42.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,531,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,966,000 after purchasing an additional 86,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $273.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

