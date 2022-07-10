Greenleaf Trust Buys 7,250 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,573 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $22,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $292,776.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,439,010. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

