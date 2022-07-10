Greenleaf Trust Buys 4,362 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.