Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,307 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,556,000 after buying an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

NYSE:TGT opened at $147.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

