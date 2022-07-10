Greenleaf Trust Acquires 7,004 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $115,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,391,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,421,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $231.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.73 and its 200-day moving average is $256.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

