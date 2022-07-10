Greenleaf Trust Acquires 581 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 49,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,049 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $420.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.34 and a 200-day moving average of $418.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.