Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,280 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.36. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.32 and a one year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

