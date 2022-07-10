Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,807 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $378,345,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 30,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 54,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 55,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $110.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.18. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.10 and a 1 year high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

