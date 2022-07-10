Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,096 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $116.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 4,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares in the company, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

