Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $6.23 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,727,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

