Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,015 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.32% of Precision Drilling worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.27. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

