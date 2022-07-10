Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $21.23 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Target comprises about 3.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $147.99 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.38 and its 200-day moving average is $202.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
