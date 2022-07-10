Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $15.05 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Intel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 60,677 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 49,776 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

